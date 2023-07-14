PCSD seeking help identifying two burglary suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for assistance in identifying two male suspects regarding a burglary that occurred on Friday, June 23 in a residential area of North Oracle Road and West Ina Road.

Among the large number of items taken in the burglary was a bank card. PCSD says that card was used in the early morning of June 23 at the Walmart located at 3435 E. Broadway.

Two suspects were observed on video surveillance using the stolen credit card. Both men have distinguishable tattoos. The men are possibly associated with a white SUV, deputies say.

Detailed images are provided by PCSD:



Click lower left to view images in full screen. Photos provided by PCSD.

Anyone with information related to this crime, or the identity of these two males, is urged to call 9-1-1. They can also call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.