PCSD searching for vulnerable 87-year-old missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vulnerable 87-year-old man who went missing Thursday morning.

According to PCSD, John Mislell was last seen in the 2800 block of Cam Ortega in Green Valley.

Mislell is described as 5'7'', 170 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

He is believed to be driving a light blue 2013 Toyota Prius with AZ license number: AZK0088.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

This story originally posted an incorrect last location seen.