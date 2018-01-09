PCSD searching for missing vulnerable woman

Joey Greaber
4:07 PM, Jan 8, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing woman last seen at 9:10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Paseo Lobo in Green Valley.

The woman missing is 77-year-old Rosalina Caballero. PCSD says she has diabetes and memory issues.

She is described as 5'5'', 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, light blue khaki pants, and white shoes.

PCSD says she has a small Chihuahua dog on a leash walking with her.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.

 

