PCSD searching for missing man with autism

TUCSON, Ariz - Pima County Deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 26-year-old man who has autism.

According to PCSD, Adrian Ruben Islas was last seen at 2 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Sunset Boulevard on foot. He is described as 5'4'', 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with light orange lettering and gray pants.

PCSD says he functions at a 12-year-old level and has lung problems.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.