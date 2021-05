TUCSON-- AZ. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 64-year old Larry Littlefield was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of Kinney and Bopp Roads.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue shorts with white stripes and white socks.

Littlefield stands 5'4 tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911.