PCSD searching for missing 86-year-old man

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vulnerable 86-year-old man.

Rana Dutta, 86, was last seen on Sunday, April 27 at about 6 p.m. around the 5000 block of N. Largo Cipressi, near North Kolb Road and East Sunrise Drive.

Dutta was wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans and driving a silver 2022 Subaru Forester with an Arizona license plate that reads 5ZA48F. According to PCSD, Dutta is 5'8" with gray hair and black eyes.

PCSD says the car was last seen around Bear Canyon Drive and Snyder Road.

If you have any information, please call 911.