The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

PCSD says Melissa Mendez, 22, was last seen wearing all black, in the area of 24209 W. Silverbell Road, west of Marana in Avra Valley, adding that she is believed to be involved in a single car crash in that area and left the desert area on foot.

According to PCSD, Mendez is 5'07" with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information, PCSD encourages you to call 911 or 520-351-4900.