Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near her neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. - UPDATE: At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning deputies found the missing 16-year-old dead in a secluded area near her neighborhood on the east side. Investigators are still at the scene but they say no foul play is suspected in her death.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to PCSD, Rachael Anthis-Roberts was last seen Thursday at 6:30 p.m. near Houghton and Escalante Rd.

She is described as 4'10'', 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach colored tank top with ruffles, brown shorts, and sneakers.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 9-1-1.