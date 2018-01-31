PCSD searching for missing 16-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz - Pima County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on January 28.

PCSD says Mark Antonio Ludlow Jr. left this home in the 4400 block of South Mission Road around 3:00 p.m. and did not take any of his medication with him.

Ludlow Jr. is described as 5'8'', 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

PCSD says he was last seen wearing a black hat, with a Los Angeles Dodgers hooded sweatshirt, a block and yellow Ecko design shirt and black jeans.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.