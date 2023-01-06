PCSD searching for man suspected of multiple Chase Bank robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a woman at a Chase Bank ATM.

The suspect is described as a hispanic man, between the age of 18-25 years, with black hair and last seen with a grey zip up hoodie, blue Adidas pants and black shoes.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, deputies were called in regarding a robbery at a Chase Bank on E. River Rd. and N. Campbell Ave.

The suspect had a handgun and demanded money from a victim after approaching her at an ATM.

Similar incidents happened on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at several different Chase Bank ATMs.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 911.

