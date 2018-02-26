PCSD searching for lottery ticket thieves

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating multiple suspects who stole lottery tickets and cash at two different convenience stores on February 17, 2018.

According to PCSD, the stores robbed were the Circle K located at 5635 North La Cholla and the Chevron at 3780 West Magee.

PCSD says the two women redeemed the lottery tickets at various locations.

The suspects are described as:

An African American male, 5’06, average build, black hoodie, tan pants

A Hispanic or Native American female, straight black hair

A Caucasian female with dark hair

The suspect vehicle is a 1990's model silver or gray Honda Accord with damage to the rear bumper.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.