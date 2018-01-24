PCSD searching for cigarette thief

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store on December 30, 2017.

According to PCSD, a man entered the Express Stop located at 3535 East Irvington Road and requested to purchase cigarettes. As the cashier was ringing up the cigarettes, the suspect jumped over the counter and grabbed several cartons and cash. He then left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian, in his 40s

Approximately 5’5” to 5’7” in height, thin build with salt and pepper hair

Last seen wearing a black and white hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.