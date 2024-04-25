Watch Now
PCSD searching for 35-year-old missing adult

Last seen near Orange Grove and Mona Lisa Roads, according to sheriff's department
Pima County Sheriff's Department
PCSD is searching for 35-year-old Rachel Strom, last seen at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, April 25.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 18:47:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says it is currently searching for 35-year-old Rachel Strom. She was last seen on the Northwest side.

PCSD describe Strom as a 'vulnerable adult' and say she was last seen around 2:15 p.m. near Orange Gvove and Mona Lisa Roads.

Strom was wearing a floral pattern shirt, rust colored pants, pink sandals and pink glasses, according to PCSD. She is 5' tall and thin, with brown hair likely in a pony tail.

If you see her or have information on her location, PCSD asks that you call 911.

