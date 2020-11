TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a vulnerable juvenile reported missing Tuesday.

PCSD says 13-year-old Ethan Ardrey was last seen around 11:50 a.m. in the area of 13,000 block of Coyote Well Dr. in Vail on foot headed in an unknown direction.

He is described as 5’3" with brown hair and brown eyes. Ethan was last seen wearing jeans, cowboy boots, and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethan is asked to call 911.