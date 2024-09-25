PCSD says one died in early September structure fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 53-year-old man died in a house fire on the morning of September 9 near Three Points, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced in a press release.

Deputies from PCSD and Three Points Fire Department responded to the scene at around 8:12 a.m, PCSD said.

The press release said firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered the body of Shawn Butierez inside the structure.

PCSD said that after investigating, authorities concluded that the fire was not suspicious, and Butierez died from smoke inhalation while unable to escape the home.