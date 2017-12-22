PCSD's holiday assignment gives $100 to people in need

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's Deputies hit the streets on a holiday assignment, looking for people to stop, so they could give them something unexpected: a gift of $100.

The goal, according to PCSD Deputy Ryan Inglett: "Basically, spread that holiday cheer and that holiday goodwill, in the hopes that they spread it as well."

Riding along with @PimaSheriff this afternoon as they’re on a special assignment...Make sure to tune in at 10 to @kgun9 for this story. pic.twitter.com/CwUPCGDRqP — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) December 21, 2017

The Sheriff's Department is able to run this operation, called Motorcycle Santa, thanks to a $15,000 gift from a man who calls himself Motorcycle Santa. He wishes to remain anonymous. He used to spread holiday cheer in this way while riding on a motorcycle -- but no longer can do so himself. So, according to Inglett, he's asked PCSD to help out for the past 3 years.

Motorcycle Santa's instruction for the deputies was simple: hand out the gifts to people who appear as if they could use a good pick-me-up.

"Anyone who may or may not be having a hard time this holiday season," Inglett said.

KGUN9's Max Darrow rode along with deputies as they gave out some of these gifts. During his ride along, deputies gave out $100 to an older gentleman in a wheelchair, an older couple, and then a family walking down a street. They quickly found out the man was on disability. He was stunned.

Inglett: "Excuse me. Can I talk to you for a second? We actually have an anonymous donor, that goes by the name Motorcycle Santa. Would $100 help you this holiday season?"

Man: "Dang! I'm not even working! Dang! Thank you sir!"

Inglett explained that people are typically confused at first, then very grateful afterwards. Some said they'll use the money to bring their family members Christmas gifts -- others said they'll be able to keep their power on.