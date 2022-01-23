PCSD: Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to inclement weather Saturday

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon has been closed due to inclement weather Saturday.
At this time, Mt. Lemmon is only open to residents and employees with four-wheel drive, PCSD says.
For the most current road conditions, call the road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.
‼️Mt. Lemmon Riad Closed‼️ https://t.co/oE3jkcwDVc pic.twitter.com/XgdxdDX0si— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) January 23, 2022
