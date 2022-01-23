Watch
PCSD: Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to inclement weather Saturday

View of the Catalina Highway on the way to Summerhaven from Tucson, Arizona.
Mt. Lemmon Catalina Highway
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 19:26:06-05

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon has been closed due to inclement weather Saturday.

At this time, Mt. Lemmon is only open to residents and employees with four-wheel drive, PCSD says.

For the most current road conditions, call the road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

