Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD rescues two people while recovering body in desert

items.[0].image.alt
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) search and rescue helicopter
Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) search and rescue helicopter
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-27 17:31:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies rescued two people while responding to a call of a body in the desert over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning at around 9 a.m., PCSD says. Deputies used a helicopter to get to a remote area of the desert west of Ajo where the remains of a deceased man were located.

While at the scene, deputies heard voices of two men nearby who were extremely dehydrated and suffering from heatstroke. The deputies gave the men water and flew them to the department's Ajo substation, where an ambulance brought them to a hospital in Phoenix.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!