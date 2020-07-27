PCSD rescues two people while recovering body in desert

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies rescued two people while responding to a call of a body in the desert over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning at around 9 a.m., PCSD says. Deputies used a helicopter to get to a remote area of the desert west of Ajo where the remains of a deceased man were located.

While at the scene, deputies heard voices of two men nearby who were extremely dehydrated and suffering from heatstroke. The deputies gave the men water and flew them to the department's Ajo substation, where an ambulance brought them to a hospital in Phoenix.