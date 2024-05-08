Lockdown at two Vail schools ended after PCSD locates suspicious person

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 2:25 p.m.

PCSD has issued an all-clear for the school after locating the person they were looking for.

Vail School District says the school day has resumed as normal for Sycamore and Corona Foothills. Busing and dismissal are set to resume on their normal schedule.

——

A 'suspicious person' possibly carrying a firearm is reported in an area of Vail near two schools, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Nearby Sycamore Elementary School and Corona Foothills Middle School campuses are locked down as a precautionary measure, according to PCSD, while deputies conduct searches of the area.

According to Vail Schools, all students are inside the schools and safe. The lockdowns were initiated a little after 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, and will remain in place until PCSD issues an all-clear.

PCSD says deputies are on location near South Melpomene Way and East Sterling Canyon Drive.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will provide more information if it becomes available.