PCSD removes Kunekune pigs, dogs, tortoises, snake from Picture Rocks home

Pima County Sheriff's Department humanely removed ten Kunekune pigs, three dogs, a gopher snake, a desert tortoise, six sulcata tortoises, two red-eared slider turtles, and one deceased Sonoran toad from a home in Picture Rocks, Monday.

The animals were taken from a residence in the 7000 block of North Guthrie Road, according to a news release from PCSD.

The suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Pfeil, was identified in connection with the case. Pfeil was on probation for animal cruelty and indicated he was experiencing a mental health crisis, the news release said. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Felony and misdemeanor charges will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

