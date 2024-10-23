Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD removes Kunekune pigs, dogs, tortoises, snake from Picture Rocks home

Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
KGUN 9
Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
Posted

Pima County Sheriff's Department humanely removed ten Kunekune pigs, three dogs, a gopher snake, a desert tortoise, six sulcata tortoises, two red-eared slider turtles, and one deceased Sonoran toad from a home in Picture Rocks, Monday.

The animals were taken from a residence in the 7000 block of North Guthrie Road, according to a news release from PCSD.

The suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Pfeil, was identified in connection with the case. Pfeil was on probation for animal cruelty and indicated he was experiencing a mental health crisis, the news release said. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Felony and misdemeanor charges will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hispanic Heritage
Find the stories in your neighborhood