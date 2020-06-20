Menu

PCSD: Power restored on Mount Lemmon

Posted at 7:30 PM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-19 22:30:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced Mount Lemmon power has been restored Friday.

According to PCSD, power has been restored to the Willow Canyon, Organization Ridge, Mt. Bigelow, Soldier Camp and Upper Loma Linda areas.

Crews are working to restore power to Carter Canyon and northern Summerhaven.

According to PCSD, the east slope of Mt. Lemmon is de-energized at this time.

Trico will continue working with fire officials for permission to assess and energize its power lines.

