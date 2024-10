TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 60-year-old pedestrian passed away after a collision early Friday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday.

Robert Brewer, who passed away on the scene, was walking South across Ajo Way, pushing a shopping cart at 5:30 a.m. when a 2015 Dodge Dart driving westbound hit him, PCSD says.

There were no other injuries and an investigation remains ongoing, PCSD said. The department said it was dark out at the time.