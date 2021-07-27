Watch
PCSD: Pedestrian dies after crash on Lambert Lane

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Lambert Lane Sunday evening.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 00:39:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Lambert Lane Sunday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Lambert Lane near Avra Vista Drive for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to PCSD.

Through further investigation, it was determined that the driver of a Ford pickup was traveling westbound on Lambert, ultimately striking a pedestrian alongside the road, according to PCSD. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

PCSD identified the pedestrian as 57-year-old Elise Couderc.

The investigation is ongoing.

