PCSD: 1 woman hurt in shooting near southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened early morning Sunday near the southwest side.

PCSD say deputies responded to the area of Vahalla Road and Yedra Road south of Valencia and west of Casino Del Sol around 3:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies found an adult woman hurt, she was taken to the hospital.

The condition of her injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no information about suspects at this time, according to PCSD.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.