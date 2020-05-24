Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: 1 woman hurt in shooting near southwest side

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
The Pima County Sheriff&#39;s Department is investigating a shooting that happened early morning Sunday near the southwest side.
shooting.PNG
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-24 16:01:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened early morning Sunday near the southwest side.

PCSD say deputies responded to the area of Vahalla Road and Yedra Road south of Valencia and west of Casino Del Sol around 3:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies found an adult woman hurt, she was taken to the hospital.

The condition of her injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no information about suspects at this time, according to PCSD.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.