PCSD: One man injured in northwest side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a shooting near the northwest side Monday.

PCSD says deputies responded to the area of Jade Place and Curtis Road near Emerald Circle.

One man was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to PCSD, the suspect fled the scene in what is described as a maroon-colored passenger car.

Deputies described the suspect as a Hispanic Male, 5’8” to 5’10”, medium build, early-to-mid 20s.

The investigation is still on going.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or,to remain anonymous call 88-CRIME.