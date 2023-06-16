PCSD: One dead after hit-and-run on West Valencia Road Thursday

Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man on West Valencia Road Thursday night.

Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run on West Valencia Road near South Mark Road at around 11:30 p.m., according to a PCSD press release.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been hit by a vehicle that subsequently drove away. The man, identified as Kevin Baughman, died at the scene.

Eyewitness accounts revealed Baughman was walking in the middle of Valencia Road in dark clothing when he was struck, PCSD said. Witnesses also observed the SUV braking hard before striking Baughman and fleeing the area, PCSD said.

PCSD describes the vehicle involved in the collision as an early 2000s GMC Yukon, that is missing its rear passenger side tail light and has damage to its rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.