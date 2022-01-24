Watch
PCSD offers rape defense class

Classes free, register online
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jan 24, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is offering a Rape Aggression Defense class.

The free class will teach females ages 12 and older to defend themselves against sexual assault.

The class will be held in two parts on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 beginning at 8 a.m.

To sign up for the class, visit this site.

