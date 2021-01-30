Menu

PCSD: Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions Saturday

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the road to Mt. Lemmon has been closed at the base due to weather conditions.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 30, 2021
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed Saturday due to weather conditions, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

The road is only open to residents and employees at this time. PCSD says they are working to get the road open later today.

For the latest updates on road conditions on the highway or around Pima County, call 520-547-7510.

