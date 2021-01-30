PCSD: Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions Saturday

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed Saturday due to weather conditions, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

The road is only open to residents and employees at this time. PCSD says they are working to get the road open later today.

For the latest updates on road conditions on the highway or around Pima County, call 520-547-7510.

The road to Mt. Lemmon has been CLOSED at the base, due to inclement weather.



Open to residents and employees only.



Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline:

(520) 547-7510 pic.twitter.com/YCdIWd42fP — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) January 30, 2021

Please stay with KGUN9 for road condition updates.