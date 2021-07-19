PCSD: Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash on Houghton Road

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Houghton Road Sunday.

Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Houghton and Brekke roads for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a Harley Davidson three-wheeled motorcycle, according to PCSD. Upon arrival the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified as 65-year-old Sarah Demarco.

PCSD says a passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Through further investigation, deputies learned that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Houghton, ultimately losing control of the motorcycle, according to PCSD.

PCSD says neither speed or impairment appear to be contributing factors of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.