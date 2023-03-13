Watch Now
PCSD: Missing child last seen near Desert Winds Elementary School

Pima County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 12, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 10-year-old Ky-Mani Benedetto.

Benedetto is described as 5'00", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen on 5900 North Glory Trail at around 10 a.m.

Anyone who has seen this child is encouraged to call 911.

