TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash near the southwest side Friday.

PCSD says deputies responded to the area of Cardinal Avenue and Los Reales Road, where the crash is delaying traffic around the intersection.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to PCSD.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if you are traveling in this area.

This investigation remains ongoing by Traffic Investigators.