PCSD: Man sought in fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. — Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for a man connected to a fraud investigation.

According to a news release, on Aug. 11, at 11:30 a.m., PCSD responded to the BBVA Bank at 81 West Esperanza Blvd. for reports of a suspicious transaction.

Upon arrival, PCSD discovered that an older customer entered the bank with an unknown man and tried to cash a check.

"The check belonged to the customer and was made out to cash, which made the bank staff suspicious. When the unknown male was questioned by the bank staff, he became defensive and left the bank," PCSD said.

PCSD spoke with the customer and learned he was approached by the man months earlier at his home.

The customer reportedly had already provided him with cash several times before.

This man is now considered a person of interest. He is described as:

Hispanic Male, in his 40’s, heavy build, buzzed head

Last seen wearing a silver and gold watch on his left arm and a large gold pinky ring with a clear square diamond on top on his left hand

Cleanly trimmed goatee with dark prescriptions glasses

PCSD says he was last seen driving a four-door silver or blue Mercedes sedan.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.