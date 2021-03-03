PCSD: Man shot and killed while driving on Contractors Way, suspect sought

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the area of East Michigan Street and South Contractors Way on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
According to PCSD, while heading to the scene, deputies learned a man had been shot and was driven to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man later died at the hospital. He has been identified as 42-year-old Luis Lopez.
After further investigation, detectives learned Lopez was driving southbound on Contractors Way with a passenger when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed and shot at him.
The suspect vehicle is described as:
- Late 90’s- Early 00’s
- White Hyundai Sonata with dark tinted windows
- Silver colored, front driver side quarter panel
- Two grey primer painted areas on the passenger side
If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.