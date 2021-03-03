PCSD: Man shot and killed while driving on Contractors Way, suspect sought

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the area of East Michigan Street and South Contractors Way on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

According to PCSD, while heading to the scene, deputies learned a man had been shot and was driven to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man later died at the hospital. He has been identified as 42-year-old Luis Lopez.

After further investigation, detectives learned Lopez was driving southbound on Contractors Way with a passenger when a vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed and shot at him.

The suspect vehicle is described as:



Late 90’s- Early 00’s

White Hyundai Sonata with dark tinted windows

Silver colored, front driver side quarter panel

Two grey primer painted areas on the passenger side

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.