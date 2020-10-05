PCSD: Man dies after fight at south side motel

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death near the south side September 3.

Deputies responded to the area of 4800 East Butterfield Drive, at the Siegel Select Extended Stay motel near Irvington and I-10 around 7:15 p.m. for a disturbance, according to PCSD. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later died, PCSD says. He has been identified as 52-year-old Ramon Miranda Escudero.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Escudero was in a physical altercation with other individuals at the motel.

Detectives are seeking out anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

The investigation remains ongoing.