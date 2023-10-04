Watch Now
PCSD: Man dead after being rear-ended northwest of Tucson

KGUN 9
Posted at 1:14 PM, Oct 04, 2023
One man is dead northwest of Tucson after being rear-ended on Avra Valley Road on Sunday, Oct. 1.

57-year-old Nicholas Tronsden was driving west on Avra Valley Road near North Portland Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. when he pulled off the road, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department. After pulling off, Tronsden was rear-ended by a second vehicle, also traveling west on Avra Valley Road.

Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies found Tronsden dead. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, the news release said, and transferred to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

