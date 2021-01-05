Menu

PCSD: Man arrested on DUI charges after hitting horse with vehicle

Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after he struck a horse with a vehicle January 2, 2021.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jan 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-04 23:59:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after he struck a horse with a vehicle near Picture Rocks January 2, 2021.

The incident happened near Ina and Sandario roads around 5:24 p.m., according to PCSD. The victim was not taken to the hospital and the injured horse was treated by a veterinarian at the scene.

PCSD says 54 year-old Jeff Gresham was charged with ARS 28-697A1 for Aggravated DUI/Operating a Vehicle While Revoked for a DUI; a violation of ARS 13-1204A2 for Aggravated Assault With a Dangerous Instrument, with a Vehicle; a violation of ARS 13-1604 for Aggravated Criminal Damage.

