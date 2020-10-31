PCSD looks to hire community engagement specialists

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire Community Engagement Specialists.

Community Engagement Specialists are those who may respond to calls that may include mental health related requests for assistance, group home calls, neighbor problem situations, substance abuse issues, school issues that do not require law enforcement, proactive outreach regarding mental health and substance abuse, and homeless related calls, according to PCSD. These service calls do not require a deputy.

They would also proactively reach out to the community to address these issues as well.

The hiring process is now open and for those interested, visit here.