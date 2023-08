Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men suspected of robbing a Circle K on Tucson's east side in early July.

According to PCSD, these two men entered the Circle K at 4802 N. Sabino Canyon Road at around 11 p.m. on July 8, and stole several items. One of the suspects was carrying a handgun, according to a news release issued by PCSD.

PCSD has sent out several images of the suspects and their vehicle. They are asking anyone who recognizes the pair to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.