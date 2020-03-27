PCSD looking for missing vulnerable adult, last seen in Drexel Heights

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult outside Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 42-year-old Jose Jaime Aldana-Peinado was last seen walking on the 6000 block of South Palomino Road at about 5:30 p.m. in Drexel Heights.

He's described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 178 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing beige pants and a beige shirt with a gray jacket and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts in asked to call 911.