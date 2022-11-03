Deputies looking for man who attempted to rob Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is searching for a man who attempted to rob a Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Valencia.

On Thursday, Oct. 13 at about 11:10 a.m., a man went up to the Walmart's customer service desk and said he wanted to cash a check. He passed a note stating it was a robbery and that he had a gun.

The manager was called over to help open the cash register but the suspect then left the store empty-handed.

Pima County Sheriff's Department

The PCSD says the suspect is a Hispanic man possibly in his mid 20's, between 5'6"-5'8" in height and was last seen wearing the following:



Black hat

Sunglasses

White face mask

White jacket

Black pants

Black shoes

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or send an anonymous tip by text or phone at 88crime (520) 822-7463.