Deputies looking for man who attempted to rob Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is searching for a man who attempted to rob a Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Valencia.
On Thursday, Oct. 13 at about 11:10 a.m., a man went up to the Walmart's customer service desk and said he wanted to cash a check. He passed a note stating it was a robbery and that he had a gun.
The manager was called over to help open the cash register but the suspect then left the store empty-handed.
The PCSD says the suspect is a Hispanic man possibly in his mid 20's, between 5'6"-5'8" in height and was last seen wearing the following:
- Black hat
- Sunglasses
- White face mask
- White jacket
- Black pants
- Black shoes
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or send an anonymous tip by text or phone at 88crime (520) 822-7463.
