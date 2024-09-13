PCSD looking for man after two convenience store armed robberies on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is evading law enforcement after two armed robberies were reported last Monday night, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

In a release sent to KGUN, the department detailed two robberies at separate locations on September 9.

Around 8:30 p.m., PCSD deputies responded to a convenience store at 11200 S. Sierrita Mountain Rd. after a report of an armed robbery.

After talking with a victim, deputies confirmed that the suspect had entered the store, pointed a handgun at the store clerk, and demanded money.

The clerk was unable to open the cash register, and the suspect shot his gun into the ceiling.

Around an hour later, PCSD responded to a convenience store at 9000 N. Camino De Oeste for the report of another armed robbery.

According to PCSD, the suspect left the store on foot with over $100 cash and some cigarettes.

Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Robbery / Assault Unit responded to collect evidence, process the scene, and interview witnesses.