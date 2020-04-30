Menu

PCSD looking for 3 missing boys, last seen north of Tucson

(credit: Pima County Sheriff&#39;s Department)
The Pima County Sheriff&#39;s Department is searching for three missing boys who were last seen at a home off Hardy Road north of Tucson.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 00:07:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three young boys are missing north of Tucson, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding them.

PCSD says the 15-year-old, 12-year-old and 8-year-old were last seen at around 7 p.m. on the 1700 block of West Jagged Rock Road, which is just off Overton Road between La Cholla Boulevard and La Canada Drive. The three were last seen together, and investigators believe they left the area on foot.

Enrique, age 15

Enrique, the 15-year-old, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and striped black Vans shoes.

Andres, the 12-year-old, is 4 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater and black shoes.

Jace, age 8

Jace, the 8-year-old, has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 4 feet 9 inches tall as well. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with green lettering and black pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

