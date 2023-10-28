PCSD K9 killed on the job near Rincon District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A member of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit died in the line of duty yesterday night.

On October 27th, around 8:00 p.m. in the Rincon District, deputies from PCSD were searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery. K9 Kenzo was sent into a fenced commercial yard to locate the suspect.

After K9 Kenzo became unresponsive deputies entered to search the area. The suspect was found and taken into custody. K9 Kenzo was found near the suspect, unresponsive and with life threatening injuries.

K9 Kenzo was rushed to the hospital, however, his injuries were fatal.

Further investigation of the incident led to the arrest of two suspects. 32-year-old Juan Tachowas arrested for armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 35-year-old Slade Bartlett was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated robbery and

killing or harming a work/service animal.

The investigation is ongoing.