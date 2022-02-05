PCSD is currently searching for a missing adult.

The Pima County Sheriff Department is looking for a missing adult.

PCSD says Martin Villalobos was last seen in the area of River and Shannon near the wash.

Martin Villalobos was described as a 32-year-old man who is five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds. He was said to have brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing tan boots, blue pants, and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

