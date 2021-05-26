PCSD investigating motorcycle collision on Mt. Lemmon Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred on Mt. Lemmon Highway Wednesday.
According to PCSD, the crash happened near Geology Vista Point.
"A single motorcycle left the roadway and the rider is being transported to a local hospital," PCSD said.
Traffic in the area is being blocked while deputies investigate.
Motorcylce Collision on Mt. Lemmon HWy. https://t.co/lBx3Wfcppb pic.twitter.com/oiWimLrvMU— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 26, 2021