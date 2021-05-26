Watch
PCSD investigating motorcycle collision on Mt. Lemmon Highway

Posted at 10:22 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:22:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred on Mt. Lemmon Highway Wednesday.

According to PCSD, the crash happened near Geology Vista Point.

"A single motorcycle left the roadway and the rider is being transported to a local hospital," PCSD said.

Traffic in the area is being blocked while deputies investigate.

