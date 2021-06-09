Watch
PCSD investigating inmate death at Pima County Jail

Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 09, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died over the weekend.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the person was found hanging in his cell on June 4.

Officers and firefighters performed life-saving measures on the man, resulting in him being resuscitated and transported to a local hospital, but he died two days later after his condition had deteriorated, PCSD said.

The inmate's name was not released to the public.

He was originally booked into jail on June 1, 2021.

The Criminal Investigations Division has taken over the investigation and more information will be released at a later date, PCSD said.

