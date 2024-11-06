PCSD investigating drowning death of 2-year-old in Marana area

Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the drowning death of a 2-year-old child in Marana.

Deputies responded to reports of a drowning in the 10100 block of North Avra Vista Drive at about 2:45 p.m. They arrived on scene along with Avra Valley Fire Department to find a 2-year-old child. Life-saving measures were administered. The child was transported to a local hospital, where the child died from their injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the child had fallen into the swimming pool and was found unresponsive.

The investigation is ongoing.

