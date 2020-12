RIO RICO, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the agency is investigating a shooting that happened in Rio Rico Christmas Day.

PCSD confirmed to KGUN9 that a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy was involved in the shooting.

PCSD is actively investigating the incident on behalf of Santa Cruz County.

No further details were immediately released.

KGUN9 has reached out to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office for more information.