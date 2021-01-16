Menu

Deputies respond to unexploded ordnance found by Green Valley resident

Deputies investigate decades old military ordnance found by Green Valley resident
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jan 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-16 19:27:38-05

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation is underway for a report of a decades-old, unexploded ordnance found in Green Valley Saturday.

According to an advisory obtained by KGUN9, a resident found the military ordnance while digging on his property in the 17,800 block of South Wilmot Road.

PCSD says military personnel are working to dispose of the ordnance.

An investigation is underway in Green Valley after a military ordnance was found on Saturday.

The item is reportedly about three-feet long and a foot in diameter from pictures shared by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department was initially notified of the discovery. PCSD says Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will be assuming responsibility for the investigation.

KGUN9 reached out to DMAFB for additional information but has not heard back.

PCSD says the area where the ordnance was found used to be a military practice range, and deputies believe the device found is from the 1940s era.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN9 as more information becomes available.

