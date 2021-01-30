Menu

PCSD investigates deputy-involved shooting near Picture Rocks

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened near Picture Rocks Friday night.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jan 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened near Picture Rocks Friday night.

Deputies responded to the area of 7000 block of North Prorodeo Road for a welfare check, where they were involved in a shooting, according to PCSD.

There are no outstanding suspects, PCSD says. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Anyone traveling in the area is advised to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately released.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

